7-year-old writes apology letter to Delaware County deputies after accidentally calling 911

DELAWARE (WCMH) — A 7-year-old girl wrote an apology letter to Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies after accidentally calling 911 earlier this month.

“I was playing with an old cellphone and didn’t know that it worked. I’m sorry I wasted your time driving here. I learned my lesson and won’t do it again,” the little girl named Jane wrote in the letter.

The sheriff’s office posted the letter on Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

In the Facebook post, deputies accepted Jane’s apology and thanked her for sending them the letter.

They ended the letter with the hashtags #GoodParenting and #AlwaysDoYourBest.

“When prank calling goes wrong. This sweet kiddo sent an apology letter for accidentally calling and hanging up. This is a great reminder to “always do your best,” even when you make a mistake. Thank you for this adorable apology letter Jane. 😁 Your apology has been accepted,” deputies said in the Facebook post.