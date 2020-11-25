7 of Ohio’s biggest counties urge residents to stay home

Travelers walk through the terminal at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport before boarding a plane, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Seven of Ohio’s biggest counties have urged residents to stay home and follow guidelines on social gatherings and wearing masks.

The counties said in a joint statement Wednesday they want people to only leave home for work, school, medical appointments, or buying essential items such as groceries. The counties are Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Summit, Montgomery, Lucas and Mahoning.

Also this week, the Ohio prisons agency said the recent death of a 79-year-old condemned inmate was likely due to the coronavirus. Ohio’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks to 8,495 new cases per day.