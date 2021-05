Six plead not guilty in Stone Foltz alleged hazing death; 1 more to appear

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Six men charged in the Stone Foltz alleged hazing death have pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

Niall Sweeney, 21, originally of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to charges of Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland, pleaded not guilty to charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

Troy Henrickson, 23, of Grove City, pleaded not guilty to the following charges: third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware pleaded not guilty to seven charges. They include: first degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Felonious Assault, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business.

One more person indicted in the death of Stone Foltz is left to appear in a Wood County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio, on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business;

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green. He was found dead on March 4 after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity has been suspended and charged by BGSU with six violations of the Code of Student Conduct.