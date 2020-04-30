$7.5 Million in Federal Transit grants to assist Butler and Clark Counties

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a $5.8 million grant to the Butler County Regional Transit Authority and a $1.7 million grant to the City of Springfield in Clark County, Ohio.

The Butler County Regional Transit Authority will use the funding to continue public transit service, pay for wages, materials and supplies, outside services, utilities, and insurance to meet the immediate needs of the region to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency. The City of Springfield will use the funding for planning, ADA paratransit services, preventative maintenance, and operating costs, including wages, fringe benefits, fuel, insurance, management services, and other operating expenses, in order to respond to and recover from COVID-19.

These grants come from funds accessible thanks to the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law recently by President Trump. Portman released the following statement: