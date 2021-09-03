68-year-old woman reported missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the north Columbus area three to four weeks ago.

Police say 68-year-old Marti Mizer was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Dublin Granville Road.

Mizer is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

