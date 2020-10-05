68-year-old Dublin man indicted on child pornography charges

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted a 68-year-old Dublin man on seven counts of child pornography charges.

Alan David Patton was indicted for one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (felony 2), five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (felony 2), and one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (felony 4).

“Between February 2019 and September 2020, the indictment alleges that Patton downloaded videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip that Patton was attempting to find child pornography through an online search engine.

A search warrant was executed at Patton’s home and numerous electronic devices were seized.

Arraignment for Patton is set for this Wednesday, October 7 at 1:30 p.m.