62 officers graduate as patrol’s basic peace officer class holds virtual ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the 144th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The ceremony was held virtually through the Ohio Channel for family, friends and law enforcement partners to watch. The 62 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 22 Ohio agencies.

The 24-week basic course began in February. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Heather N. Byers, ODNR, Division of Parks/Watercraft, was selected as class speaker by her fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

Overall Top Performer – Charles C. McMullen, ODNR, Division of Parks & Watercraft

Top Academics – Erin M. Scott, ODNR, Division of Parks & Watercraft

Top Firearms – Michael L. Weikert Jr., ODNR, Division of Parks & Watercraft

Top Physical Fitness – Connor M. Orr, Wooster Police Department

Top Driving – Peter J. Bronner, Blue Ash Police Department

Sheriff Keith Wood of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed the graduates and a virtual audience of friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks.