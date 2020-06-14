614 Day encourages Columbus to “champion local”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An annual push to support local businesses and organizations is being amplified by an unprecedented need during the COVID-19 health crisis and civil unrest.

June 14 marks 614 Day in Columbus and celebrates everything the Capital City has to offer. The 2020 theme is “champion local.”

“It’s about championing the local people, the local businesses, the local orgs… working together, you can’t stop Columbus,” said Steve Flaherty, owner of Yumii Kettle Corn Company.

With safety concerns and social distancing requirements, the annual event made many of its typical attractions remote. At noon, leaders from 614 Day kicked off the festivities with a Facebook livestream and “virtual block party.”

Flaherty helped coordinate a socially distant food truck event with the Ohio Food Truck Rally outside Mapfre Stadium. Participants could order online from more than a dozen vendors and pick up food during a designated time slot.

“We need something to bring some cheer and joy and the weather’s nice,” said Leslie Nutter as she picked up lunch at one of the food trucks.

Nutter also planned to shop online at local stores to celebrate 614 Day.

“I think it’s pretty great because Columbus is an awesome city,” she said of the event.

Janvier Ward, the owner of Creole 2 Geaux, said she’s been impressed by the community support, especially with a push to shop at black-owned businesses.

“People have been flooding in, of all ethnicities, saying, ‘Hey, how can we support you? Can we hire you for our event?’ It’s been an outpouring of love from our city,” Ward said.

She explained the showing of support is encouraging during a time when many small businesses face economic hardship.

“For us small businesses, it’s kind of hard because we don’t have our normal traffic flow,” she said. “If you guys can make it out to small events or order online, it means a lot to us and the community.”

The food truck rally is scheduled until 8 p.m. Sunday.

You can find the 614 Day Virtual Marketplace by clicking here.

To support black-owned businesses, check out this Facebook group for listings.