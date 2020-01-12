61-year-old man dies in Knox Co. crash

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– A Cambridge man is dead after a singe-car accident in Knox County Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on US Route 62 near US Route 36 in Union Township.

OSHP said 61 year old Jose Perez of Cambridge, Ohio, was driving a pickup truck northbound on US 62 when he lost control on a curve, drove off the right side of the road, continued back onto the road before going off the left side of the roadway into a guardrail before overturning.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt, and it is unknown if alcohol and drug usage are factors in the crash.