61 cats rescued from Upper Arlington home

UPPER ARLIONGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Humane says it rescued 61 cats from unsanitary conditions in an Upper Arlington home.

According to Columbus Humane, the conditions of the cats will be evaluated, but many are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding.

“It’s hard to believe anyone was living in the conditions we found inside the home and quality of life for both the animals and people was clearly compromised,” said Chief Humane Agent, Kerry Manion. “The right choice was to intervene.”

Columbus Humane says it will will be pursing charges for cruelty to animals and a probable cause hearing is set for April 21, 2021.

“Cats are social animals and can thrive in small group housing; but intense overcrowding, an overwhelming accumulation of feces and infectious diseases made this home exceptionally cruel for cats,” said CEO Rachel D.K. Finney. “I’m grateful that we can provide the care these cats need and deserve. We have a lot of work to do.”

The rescued cats are being fully examined and treated for illness by Columbus Humane veterinary staff. As they are evidence held in a criminal investigation, the cats will not be ready for adoption unless a court awards custody to Columbus Humane.