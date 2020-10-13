$600,000 grant awarded to youth mentorship services in Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has awarded a $600,000 grant to Ohio through its Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative.

This project supports mentoring services for at-risk youth who have been impacted by opioid and drug addiction.

“The addiction crisis has taken too many lives and caused too much devastation in Ohio,” Brown said. “This much needed investment will help ensure that young Ohioans have the tools and resources they need to address and prevent substance use disorder.”