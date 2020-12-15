6-year-old girl skips birthday presents to donate supplies for homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A six-year-old girl from Hilliard is using her birthday to help some of the most vulnerable people in central Ohio and all across the country.

Beckett Sharpe wasn’t able to have a birthday party this year due to the pandemic, so she asked her parents if she could just skip receiving presents and help those who are homeless instead.

“We saw a girl one night on the street and it was raining and we came home and I was so sad for her because it was raining and she didn’t have a home,” Beckett Sharpe said.

The money Beckett’s parents would have spent on a party and presents went to shopping for the homeless community.

“She always been empathetic and we’re just so proud of her for forgoing a birthday party and lots and lots of presents for herself to do an act of kindness and spread holiday cheer for other people,” said Beckett’s mother Brooke Sharpe.

Friends and family that would have come to her party donated as well, and money the Sharpe’s didn’t spend on supplies went directly to the United Methodist Church For All People in Columbus.

“It speaks volumes to the parents that’s first and foremost. And for a child that age to want to do something kind for others, to me it just changes lives and gives us older people hope,” said Dessaree Watters, director of the free store at the United Methodist Church For All People.

The Sharpe family received more than $600 in monetary donations and dozens of supplies that have been shipped to as far as Arizona. Beckett Sharpe will turn seven years old on December 19.

“We hope that people just see her act of kindness and one act of kindness leads to another and sparks some joy and makes someone want to donate too,” Brooke said.