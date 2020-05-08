6-year-old Columbus girl creates fun way to learn from home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The COVID-19 crisis has forced parents to become teachers as well. But a six-year-old is stepping up to help. Ryleigh Jackson is learning from home just like the rest of her friends in central Ohio and she came up with a fun way to help them.



“I wanted to teach kids how to read,” said Jackson.

Her mother, Brandy Jackson, said the idea just came to Ryleigh after finding out her kindergarten class would have to learn remotely during the crisis.​ ​​

“Ryleigh had just said to me one day ‘What about all the kids who aren’t going to school,” Brandy said. “I thought maybe we could do something to help them out so she reads her sight words to them.” ​

It’s all in a days work for the little girl who was just crowned Miss Ohio Elementary America​.

“Math Monday’s will be added,” Brandy said. “Wild Wednesdays where we would do a wild story and dress up. And Fridays are a review of all of the sight words and we will read a fun story.”