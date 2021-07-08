6 months since Capitol riot: Sen. Brown shares photos to remind of ‘attack on our democracy’

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks to the press in the U.S. Capitol during a break on the second day that Senators have the opportunity to ask questions during impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown shared photos he took of the aftermath of the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol for the first time Wednesday.

Thursday, while holding his weekly press conference with Ohio reporters, Brown explained why he chose to share them six months later: “When I woke up yesterday morning, I realized it was six months to the day since I took those pictures. I thought that I should post them so that people in this country can be reminded that it was an attack on our democracy, that we saved our democracy…”

PHOTO: Sen. Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown: “This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th. I took these exactly six months ago – the morning after the insurrection. This is what I saw in the Capitol.”

PHOTO: Sen. Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown: “This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th. I took these exactly six months ago – the morning after the insurrection. This is what I saw in the Capitol.”

PHOTO: Sen. Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown: “This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th. I took these exactly six months ago – the morning after the insurrection. This is what I saw in the Capitol.”

PHOTO: Sen. Sherrod Brown @SenSherrodBrown: “This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th. I took these exactly six months ago – the morning after the insurrection. This is what I saw in the Capitol.”

The senator also shared that he slept in his office the night of the riots because he thought it would be safer than his 20-minute walk home.

“When I woke up the next morning, I walked around the area around my office. They didn’t break into my office. They broke into the office upstairs, which is actually my new office,” he explained. “They used an American flag pole to smash windows. Apparently, the pictures I saw– some had American flags, some had confederate flags, and some had Trump flags.”