6 charged with selling millions in magic mushrooms via dark web

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six people have been charged by a federal grand jury with selling a liquid form of psychedelic mushrooms online, including to a customer in Columbus.
Charges include attempting and conspiring to manufacture, distribute, and dispense controlled substances to customers all over the country.
Prosecutors allege the defendants used cryptocurrencies via a hidden part of the worldwide web called the dark web in order to evade detection. They allegedly sold the liquid in nine milligram vials for approximately $20 each through the moniker TRIPWITHSCIENCE.
Prosecutors say the defendants sold millions of dollars worth of the hallucinatory liquid.
The defendants are:
- James Verl Barlow, 44, of Las Vegas
- Matthew Taylor Barlow, 35, of Murray, Utah
- Ronald Royal Edward Brust, 45, of Las Vegas
- Jennifer Helen Campbell, 42, of Murray, Utah
- Monet L. Carriere, 32, of Las Vegas
- Tony Du Phan, 44, of Memphis, Tennessee
Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. In addition, the government is seeking to recover a 2016 Tesla Model-X Wagon, and land in Colorado valued at more than $1.5 million.