6 arrested in Fairfield County human trafficking sting

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH)– Six people were arrested in a human trafficking sting operation in the Canal Winchester area.

The following were charged with soliciting:

  • Kyle Kramer, 37
  • Charles Clark, 47
  • Nathan Baker, 32
  • Peter McCartney, 50
  • Christopher Mackenzie, 41
  • Adam Farley, 42

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted “Operation Foul Ball” Tuesday after preparation and planning alongside the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Pickerington Police Department.

This is the second human trafficking operation for the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office in the last 6 months.

