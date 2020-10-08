COLUMBUS (Ohio) – Ohio schools reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on Thursday, continuing a weekly trend of hundreds of new cases since schools reopened in August and September.

The number of cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health this school year is now 1,870. This week’s increase is the largest uptick in weekly cases reported to ODH since the agency began releasing numbers every Thursday on Sept. 17.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17: 319

Sept. 24: 739 (+420)

Oct. 1: 1,274 (+535)

Oct. 7: 1,870 (+596)

1,184 of Ohio’s school cases are among students. 686 are among staff members, which can include teachers, administrators, support staff and coaches.

543 public school districts, private schools, charter schools, vocational schools, preschools and other types non-college institutions have reported at least one case as of Thursday.

The schools with the most cases are led by three public districts and a private school in central Ohio: Olentangy Local Schools (62), South-Western City Schools (44), Dublin City Schools (30) and Delaware Christian Academy (29).

Olentangy, one of the largest districts in the state with more than 21,000 students, reported 24 new cases this week. South-Western reported 18 new cases and Dublin reported 12 new cases. South-Western has more than 22,000 students and Dublin more than 16,000.

Delaware Christian’s cumulative case total is the same as last week.