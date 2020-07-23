59 residents test positive, 11 dead from COVID-19 in Newark nursing home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)– Dozens of residents and employees at a Newark nursing home and rehab facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 residents have died from the virus, according to the Licking County Health Department.

LCHD said Thursday, 59 residents at Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center are actively ill and testing positive for COVID-19. In addition the health department says 32 employees have also have the virus.

“Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center, located on McMillen Drive in Newark, reported such an outbreak to LCHD and the Ohio Department of Health beginning July 1, 2020,” the health department said in a press release.

“Our continued collaboration with both the Licking County Health Department and ODH has been instrumental in our response to this outbreak. We’re encouraged by the progress we have made and the support we have received from our local community. We have been – and will continue – to follow the recommendations from LCHD, ODH, and the CDC. I’m also thankful for our dedicated Newark Care and Rehabilitation team who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of our residents during this most difficult time,” Newark Care and Rehabilitation Center Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Scott Ratliff is quoted as saying in the LCHD’s release.

NBC4 has reached out to the health department for more information on this outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools