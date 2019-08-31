58-year-old bicyclist killed in Brown Twp. crash; Suspect in custody

A 58-year-old man died Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while riding on a bicycle in Brown Township.

Kurtis Tunnell, of Hilliard, was struck by a vehicle driven by Vincent Depalma, 31, of Dublin, in front of 8409 Scioto and Darby Creek Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a press release.

Depalma was driving westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road east of Walker Road and Tunnell was riding his bike westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road west of Walker Road when Tunnell was struck from behind, according to Baldwin.

Tunnell struck the windshield of Depalma’s vehicle and landed on the roadway in the westbound lane, according to Baldwin.

Tunnell was transported to Riverside hospital with life-threatening injuries by Norwich Township Medics, Baldwin said.

He died of his injuries at 10:28 a.m., according to Baldwin.

Depalma was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.