55-gallon drums containing unknown chemical leaking on Westerville Road

Firefighters were called on Thursday after someone discovered large 55-gallon drums with an unknown chemical on Westerville Road leaking.

Inspectors discovered the 55-gallon drums during a routine fire safety inspection of a business at 5095 Westerville Road last month, according to Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire.

“They are continuing to remove the barrels of chemicals that were in that building. As some of them were moved they discovered a couple that were leaking. So there was a small hazmat response to investigate the leaking drums. No injuries, no evacuations,” Martin said.

Last month, Martin said officials were working to identify the chemical and are trying to find out why they have so much of it at that location, Martin said.

