53-year-old woman in stable condition after shooting on West Side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a 53-year-old woman as the victim of a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Ossie L. Turner was shot Saturday evening at about 10:41 p.m. at 39 S. Burgess Ave. while was sitting on the patio in front of her residence when several gunshots were fired striking her once in her lower torso, according to a Columbus police report.

Turner ran inside of her residence and collapsed on the floor, police said.

She was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable and is expected to survive her injuries.

There were several witnesses at the scene that heard the gunshots but did not see anything.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective McCotter #2332 at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

