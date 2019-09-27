$50K reward offered after mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever robbed two United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carriers in Linden.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the two armed robberies happened last week.

The first happened on Sept. 19 in the area of Argyle Drive. The second happened the following day in the area of Duxberry Avenue.

“It’s scary you know this is usually a pretty quiet neighborhood. Robbing the mailman, that’s a little out,” said Ralph Hudgins who’s lived on Argyle Drive for more than 40 years.

According to a preliminary report from Columbus Police, last Thursday afternoon after he was kicked to the ground, the mailman’s bag and packages were taken. He also told police he gave up about $100 of his own money after a gun was pointed at him.

“That man has a job just like me, you, everybody else. He gets up every day and he goes to work. And then you have to deal with something like that,” Hudgins said about what happened.

Residents in both neighborhoods are now on the lookout.

“For a postal worker to get robbed, that’s just crazy. A postal worker can’t even do their job, delivering their mail and whatever. That’s just crazy,” said Juan Moore who lives around the corner from Duxberry Avenue.

Reward posters are up in both neighborhoods. A red, mid-1990s model Honda Civic was involved in the first incident. From the second robbery, a rough suspect sketch is on the poster describing a black man in his late teens or early 20s with shoulder-length braids, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have any information about the suspect or the robberies you’re asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.