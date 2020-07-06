$500,000 going toward home repair assistance in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council joined community partners Monday to announce $500,000 to assist the Linden community with exterior home repairs as part of The 614 for Linden collaborative.

The partnership advances the One Linden Community plan to re-imagine the neighborhood.

“I am excited to be investing these funds in Linden where residents will be able to see real, lasting improvements to their homes,” said Mayor Ginther. “Collaboration is the key making change happen, and I am grateful to all of our partners in this important work.”

Healthy Homes, the affordable housing arm of the Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative out of Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Community Development for All People, will be the nonprofit collaborative partner to help oversee the exterior home repair program.

Exterior home repair assistance will be available to Linden residents whose families earn up to 65 percent Area Median Income or $54,925 for a family of four. Eligible repairs include windows, siding and roof repair.

Columbus City Council will be taking up the legislation Monday night.

“I am thrilled to see the launch of this program that will be essential to assisting Linden residents maintain their homes for the benefit of the entire neighborhood,” said Councilmember Shayla Favor. “It is critical to maintain the health and safety of our housing stock, and through this partnership with Healthy Families Healthy Homes we will be able to bring this opportunity to some of our residents in greatest need.”

Residents looking to learn more about the program can call 614-355-3639. Healthy Homes will begin taking applications on a rolling basis after the legislation is passed.

“Linden and Nationwide Children’s Hospital have shared a common bond to provide child health services to the area’s families for more than 25 years. We have served more than 115,000 patients at our Linden Primary Care Center, and our school-based health clinics serve students at Linden McKinley and KIPP,” said Tim Robinson, CEO, Nationwide Children’s. “So we’re proud to deepen our relationship with the Linden community by improving housing through Healthy Homes. We have learned that if we really want to produce best health outcomes for our children, we need to have a positive impact on the environment where our kids are growing up.”