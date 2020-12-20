50 soldiers deploying in support of the U.S. European Command.

Grant Mock, a PFC with the California National Guard places cereal in a box of food supplies at the Sacramento Food Bank in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Food banks have been hit hard by a shortage of volunteers due to the mandatory stay-at-home order caused by the coronavirus. Mock and other members of the 115th Regional Support Group are supplementing food bank staff to ensure the food bank continues provide food to those in need. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – About 50 Soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, located in Columbus, are deploying in support of the U.S. European Command.

On Sunday, they asked Ohioans to think of them as they get ready to celebrate the holidays without their loved ones.

“It is a tough time. They are going to be gone for about a year and it hits hard with them leaving a couple of days before Christmas…but I think they all understand that this is an important mission,” said Aaron Smith, Public Affairs Officer at the Ohio National Guard.

Additionally, in light of the pandemic, this next chapter for the 50 soldiers will be different.

“We’re getting ready to go to quarantine in Texas and then we’ll head to Europe,” said Army Specialist, Samantha Miller.

These brave women and men will all be serving for about a year to help keep our country safe, especially during these uncertain times.

“These soldiers are always ready to defend this nation at a moment’s notice,” said Miller.