Fifth Third Bank gives customers affected by outage $50

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An ATM outage that caused hassle for some Fifth Third Bank customers earlier this month is being made right with a $50 gift.

“We realize that the temporary outage occurred on a Friday during a busy time of year, and this may have been frustrating to our customers,” a spokesperson said in an email statement. “We wanted to make things right.”

Some Fifth Third customers got frustrated when their cards were denied on trying to access their accounts with a debit card on Dec. 6.

“We are crediting them with a direct deposit into their account,” the spokesperson continued. “We believe this provides a meaningful amount that could be used to aid in filling their gas tanks, buying dinner, or contributing to groceries on us.”

The bank identified customers who were to receive compensation through an internal review of people who’d tried to use their debit cards on the day of the outage.