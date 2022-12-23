SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured after around 50 vehicles crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Photos from a driver on the turnpike show dozens of vehicles crashed along the turnpike, including semi-trucks, pickup trucks and cars.

The OSHP responded to calls of a crash at 12:34 p.m. at mile marker 106 going eastbound, OSHP said. So far, 46 vehicles were involved in the crash. OSHP did not yet know how how many people were injured.

The turnpike is closed in both directions from State Route 53 to State Route 4 as emergency personnel and the OSHP respond to the crash. Traffic going eastbound is being diverted off at exit 91 to SR 53, and westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 to SR 250, according to OSHP.

