5-vehicle crash in Madison County seriously injures one driver

DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The driver of a Ford F-150 was flown in serious condition to Wexner Medical Center following a five-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Troopers of the West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on US Route 42, north of US Route 40 in Deer Creek Township.

Troopers say the driver of the F-150 swerved left of center on US 42 into the northbound lane. The driver of a Dodge Caravan swerved to avoid the truck, leading to a chain reaction crash.

Trooper say as the F-150 continued in the northbound lane, a motorcycle rider swerved to avoid the situation, then the truck hit another motorcycle, as well as a Honda CR-V and a GMC Acadia.

The driver of the F-140 was flown via Med-Flight to Columbus in serious condition. The rest of the drivers and at least one passenger were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

US Route 42 was closed north of US Route 40 and south of I-70 for approximately four hours.

Troopers suspect drugs may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

