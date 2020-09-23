5 states included on Ohio’s travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has updated the list of states on its travel advisory with five states on the list: South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho and Wisconsin.

Kansas, Wisconsin and Iowa are new to the list this week while Alabama dropped off the list.

Mississippi and Arkansas are shaded gray because the positivity rate for those two states is not available for this week due to a data reporting issue. In a tweet, Gov. DeWine said Mississippi’s positivity rate is expected to be above 15 percent.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s positivity rate dropped from four percent to three percent.