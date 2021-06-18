5 million Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another vaccine milestone has been reached in Ohio. On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of how ODH tracks vaccinations in its database, shots are backdated to when they were given. According to the most recent backdated numbers, Ohio hit 5 million fully vaccinated on Wednesday, June 16, which is exactly one month after the state hit 5 million people who had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

It took just 16 days for Ohio to go from 2 to 3 million people fully vaccinated and 18 to go from 3 to 4 million. But it took more than 2.5 times as long to go from 4 to 5 million in the 44 days between May 3 to June 16.

Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19:

1 million (1,027,561): Mar. 2

2 million (2,033,550): Mar. 30

3 million (3,066,472): Apr. 15

4 million (4,014,286): May 3

5 million (5,006,218): Jun. 16