5 in stable condition after drive-by shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people were injured early Sunday morning after a drive-by shooting outside of a motorcycle clubhouse in the Linden area.

The shooting occurred at 4:47 a.m. after a white Ford Crown Victoria drove by and multiple shots were fired at several people standing outside the For The Toros motorcycle clubhouse at 1767 Genessee Ave., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Witnesses told police the suspect fired at least 10 rounds at them.

Police have identified three of the victims as: Howard Lipscomb Jr., 37, William Taylor, 29, and 25-year-old Mychael Williams.

The identity of two of the victims has not been released.

Police say all of the victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Three of the victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and another victim walked into Grant for treatment, police said.

“So far, we know it was a drive-by shooting,” said Columbus Det. Darren Egelhoff. “Not sure why it happened. There are five people injured. They are all expected to make it.”

Police say someone was thrown out of the clubhouse for unknown reasons before the shooting occurred. It’s unknown if that played a role in the shooting.

One neighbor said the club has been a nuisance to neighbors for a while now.

“People standing outside cussing and fussing and drinking and bottles and glass and stuff is everywhere,” the woman said. “They clean up down there, but don’t come up here and clean.”

According to Columbus Police, the people associated with the clubhouse haven’t been an issue.

“They are pretty up and up and helpful to us,” Egelhoff said.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, but police say witnesses provided a description of a white Ford Crown Victoria driven that they say is connected to the shooting.

Detectives say they are also reviewing surveillance videos to learn more about the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective Egelhoff #1843 at 614-645-4075 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).