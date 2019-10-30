5 finalists named in Columbus Police chief search

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The search committee for the next chief of the Columbus Division of Police has announced five finalists for the position.

D. Samuel Dobson , Assistant Chief of Police, National Railroad Corporation (AMTRAK), Washington, D.C.

, Assistant Chief of Police, National Railroad Corporation (AMTRAK), Washington, D.C. Alexander Jones , Colonel, Chief of Community Relations Bureau, Baltimore County Police Department, Townsend, Maryland

, Colonel, Chief of Community Relations Bureau, Baltimore County Police Department, Townsend, Maryland Paul Neudigate , Assistant Police Chief/Patrol Bureau Commander, Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati, Ohio

, Assistant Police Chief/Patrol Bureau Commander, Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati, Ohio Thomas Quinlan , Interim Chief of Police, City of Columbus Division of Police

, Interim Chief of Police, City of Columbus Division of Police Perry Tarrant, former Assistant Chief of Police, Seattle Police Department, Seattle, Washington

“We had a strong pool of applicants for the Chief of Police position from across the country,” said Deputy Chief of Staff Dawn Tyler Lee, who is leading the search. “After robust discussion from the search committee, we have narrowed the number of candidates to five to interview in person.”

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced community involvement and a nationwide search for the next chief after former Chief Kim Jacobs retired in February.

Surveys and roundtable discussions with police officers and community members were held. Results were incorporated into a job description by the search firm of Ralph Anderson and Associates that then resulted in 36 total applicants, according to a press release from the city of Columbus.

“I am looking for a change agent who will pursue innovation and excellence in policing, someone who will use the recommendations of the resident-led Safety Advisory Commission as a roadmap to guide the Division,” Ginther said. “I am looking for someone committed to increasing diversity among police officers, aligning how we police with community expectations, and approaching this position as an opportunity to serve and protect every person in every neighborhood.” Mayor Andrew J. Ginther

Candidates will be interviewed by members of the search committee, which includes Ginther, City Council Safety Chair Mitch Brown and Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus on Nov. 6 and 7.

The search committee will then further narrow the field and bring those candidates back for a community forum, city officials said.

The next Chief of Police could be announced by the end of the year.