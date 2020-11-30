COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The year 2020 has become one of great need in our community and this holiday season NBC4 is teaming up with several local non-profits to create 4’s Army Spirit of Giving.

How can you help? There are many great organizations helping central Ohioans that need your support right now. We are challenging you, 4’s Army, to give to an organization below. Each participating non-profit is listed below along with how you can volunteer or donate and how your contribution will benefit local families.

Additionally, we ask that you follow ALL CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines before committing to any of these projects.

For the last 66 years, St. Stephen’s Community House and the Central Ohio Labor Council has come together to feed families in central Ohio over the holiday season. This year, for the first time in its history, the program has opened up capacity to feed 3,000 families from all Franklin County.

See where your contribution goes in this video.

This holiday season will look and feel different for all of us. But what if we turn our thoughts away from what we’re missing and think about all the meaningful things we can do this holiday season? If you’re fortunate to be someone who has a little more time and money, United Way of Central Ohio can connect you to nonprofits and families in a variety of caring ways – ways that will make this holiday season more meaningful to you and them.

The 43rd annual Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. You can still donate and help local children in need. All donations will go to the Firefighters 4 Kids efforts in 2021.

This holiday season, the Red Cross needs blood and monetary donations. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment today.

CelebrateOne’s mission is to increase the number of babies in Franklin County that live and thrive to age one by eliminating preventable sleep-related deaths, reducing the number of pre-term births, and improving service delivery to families most impacted by health disparities.

Sleep-related deaths are the leading cause of death for babies between the age of one month and one year old.

These babies are often sleeping in unsafe sleep environments like couches, cushioned chairs, air mattresses or their parent’s beds. Seemingly innocent acts can dramatically increase the risk of a sleep-related death.

As we move into the colder months of the year, cold-weather sleep sacks are a safe way to keep little ones warm without using loose blankets in a crib — a critical safety measure to avoid infant mortality – because blankets can cause great harm. Please help us provide a sleep sack to all new babies born in Franklin County in these cold months. Every contribution counts!

For every $20 donated, two sleep sacks can be purchased for those in need.

Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated, community effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home, driving strategy, accountability, collaboration, and resources to achieve the best outcomes for people facing homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County. During this year of instability and uncertainty, having a place to call home is more important than ever. Your gift during our Home for the Holidays campaign will help families facing homelessness exit shelter and return to stable housing. Thanks to IGS and other donors, your gift made now through the end of the year will be matched, leveraging more funds for families in need.

Your gift will help more families have the best gift of all – a place to call home for the holidays and beyond.

Your $50 gift + match keeps a family safe and warm in shelter tonight.

Your $100 gift + match provides two parents with bus passes for a month, ensuring they have transportation to and from their job.

Your $150 gift + match provides a family moving into a two-bedroom unit with resources to pay their electricity bill for December and January.

This holiday season, believe in the power of your hopeful heart.

As you look toward 2021, Volunteers of America can help you with one of your resolutions right now – a year filled with hope and peace for our community.

Let your heart create warmth and safety for homeless veterans and families.

Share your kindness with neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Let’s join together and make sure that every homeless veteran, family, and individual can reach their potential and fully contribute to our community in the coming year.

$5 to share a warm meal

$12 to give a personal hygiene kit

$24 to offer a night of safe housing