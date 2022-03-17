COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Violence and threats against teachers is one of the main reasons they give for thinking about quitting, or transferring jobs, according to a study from the American Psychological Association.

The national survey, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, showed that 49% of teachers want to, or are planning to, quit or transfer jobs.

One out of three teachers (33%) said they’d had at least one incident of verbal harassment or threatening behavior from a student.

“When 49% of teachers nationwide say they desire or are planning to quit or transfer, that’s huge,” Eric Anderman, a professor of educational psychology at Ohio State University and a member of the task force that produced the study, said in a news release.

“This is strong national data backing up the disturbing anecdotes and stories we’ve been hearing from teachers. There’s a crisis in the teaching profession.”

The results of the survey were published by the American Psychological Association Services Inc. The sample of 14,966 participants includes 9,370 teachers, 860 administrators, 1,499 school psychologists and social workers and 3,237 other school staff members. Data was collected from July 2020 to June 2021, when the pandemic forced many schools to operate online or in hybrid modes.

This should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers and legislators about the state of education in the United States, Anderman said.

“It has to be real training that helps teachers recognize signs of violence and aggression before they happen and helps train them how on to deal with these incidents,” Anderman said.

Anderman said he also supports a national clearinghouse for teachers to anonymously report threats or violent incidents.

The APA task force plans to present these findings at a congressional briefing March 17, joined by national co-sponsoring organizations that include the National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, National Association of School Psychologists, National Association of School Social Workers and School Social Work Association of America, the release concluded.