43 arrested during Marion drug trafficking sweep

MARION, OH (WCMH) — More than 40 people have been indicted, and 43 were arrested after law enforcement executed an early morning takedown in Marion.
According to the United State Department of Justice, law enforcement officials arrested 43 people after 46 were charged for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Marion area.
“Organizations like the one dismantled here today target communities like Marion because they mistakenly assume that they can operate either without detection or without people speaking up,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan. “Let these indictments serve as notice that law enforcement partners in this District and the residents of Marion are paying attention. And we will act.”
“Our unending commitment to this community is to work relentlessly in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at every level, bringing every combined resource to bear with the unified mission to deliver those persons to justice who contribute to this deadly scourge,” said Marion Police Chief William Collins. “I’m immensely proud of the collective achievements born from this 2-year investigation, while I also remain dedicated to ensuring that this important work continues well into the future.”
The following is a breakdown of the charges:
Charged in a 29-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and
distribution of controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the
intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug
trafficking offense are:
- Raheem Brown, 28, Marion
- Eric Carter, 57, Marion
- Tawana Cochran, 37
- Harold Cowans, 81, Columbus
- Brittany Crabtree, 29, Marion
- Rex Cumston, 58, Marion
- Jeff Ellinwood, 38, Marion
- Andy Fernandez, 39, Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Paula Foreman, 58 ,Marion
- Juan Demetrius Hartwell, 46, Marion
- Mitchem Hopper, 30
- Marty Keifer, 29, Marion
- Ricky Kensler
- Jamal Mincey, 32, Marion
- Andre Pearson, 40, Marion
- Terry Phillips, 61, Marion
- Lawrence Redrick, 43
- Clifton Ross, 45, Columbus
- Toni Sparks, 29, Marion
- Terell Steen, 43
- William Swartz, Jr, 61, Marion
- Billie Jean White, 32, Marion
- Taylor Williams, 27, Marion
Charged in a 22-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute
controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to
distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communications
facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense are:
- Robert Baker, 38, Marion
- Corey Cesar, 28, Marion
- Tawana Cochran, 37
- Kenneth Crumpton, 31, Farmington Hills, Michigan
- Kenneth Drake, 40, Marion
- Rodney Tyson Hall, 37, Larue
- Warren Harris, 40, Marion
- Josten Jones, 29, Marion
- Ronald Jordan, 33,
Courtney Miles, 35,
- Lindsay Pacha, 26, Marion
- Clifton Ross, 45, Columbus
- Terry Worthington, 41
Charged in a 16-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute
controlled substances, distribution of controlled substance and use of a communications facility in
furtherance of a drug trafficking offense are:
- Kendall Bender, 33, Marion
- Michael Collins, 41, Marion
- Meghan Landon, 34, Marion
- Destiny Pyles, 23, Marion
- Timothy Reed, 36, Marion
- Alisha Taylor, 24, Marion
Charged in six separate indictments with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
distribution of a controlled substance are:
- Otis Oliver, 32, Marion
- Darrius Kevin Karl Young-Owens, 26, Marion
- Anthony Robinson, 32, Marion
- James Glass, 36,
- Curtis Thomas, 33
- Johnny Thomas, 34
According to the indictments, from October 2015 to January 2019, the 46 suspects above are accused
of operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of cocaine, crack
cocaine, heroin and fentanyl throughout the Marion area via suppliers in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois
and elsewhere.
Law enforcement officials say the suspects used multiple cellular devices and code words to
conceal their activity.
In some instances, the indictments states that members of the drug trafficking organization used firearms in the conduct of their drug trafficking activity.
The investigation is ongoing.