43 arrested during Marion drug trafficking sweep

MARION, OH (WCMH) — More than 40 people have been indicted, and 43 were arrested after law enforcement executed an early morning takedown in Marion.

According to the United State Department of Justice, law enforcement officials arrested 43 people after 46 were charged for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Marion area.

“Organizations like the one dismantled here today target communities like Marion because they mistakenly assume that they can operate either without detection or without people speaking up,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan. “Let these indictments serve as notice that law enforcement partners in this District and the residents of Marion are paying attention. And we will act.”

“Our unending commitment to this community is to work relentlessly in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at every level, bringing every combined resource to bear with the unified mission to deliver those persons to justice who contribute to this deadly scourge,” said Marion Police Chief William Collins. “I’m immensely proud of the collective achievements born from this 2-year investigation, while I also remain dedicated to ensuring that this important work continues well into the future.”

The following is a breakdown of the charges:

Charged in a 29-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and

distribution of controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the

intent to distribute a controlled substance and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug

trafficking offense are:

Raheem Brown, 28, Marion

Eric Carter, 57, Marion

Tawana Cochran, 37

Harold Cowans, 81, Columbus

Brittany Crabtree, 29, Marion

Rex Cumston, 58, Marion

Jeff Ellinwood, 38, Marion

Andy Fernandez, 39, Ypsilanti, Michigan

Paula Foreman, 58 ,Marion

Juan Demetrius Hartwell, 46, Marion

Mitchem Hopper, 30

Marty Keifer, 29, Marion

Ricky Kensler

Jamal Mincey, 32, Marion

Andre Pearson, 40, Marion

Terry Phillips, 61, Marion

Lawrence Redrick, 43

Clifton Ross, 45, Columbus

Toni Sparks, 29, Marion

Terell Steen, 43

William Swartz, Jr, 61, Marion

Billie Jean White, 32, Marion

Taylor Williams, 27, Marion



Charged in a 22-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to

distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a communications

facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense are:

Robert Baker, 38, Marion

Corey Cesar, 28, Marion

Tawana Cochran, 37

Kenneth Crumpton, 31, Farmington Hills, Michigan

Kenneth Drake, 40, Marion

Rodney Tyson Hall, 37, Larue

Warren Harris, 40, Marion

Josten Jones, 29, Marion

Ronald Jordan, 33,

Courtney Miles, 35,

Courtney Miles, 35, Lindsay Pacha, 26, Marion

Clifton Ross, 45, Columbus

Terry Worthington, 41



Charged in a 16-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

controlled substances, distribution of controlled substance and use of a communications facility in

furtherance of a drug trafficking offense are:

Kendall Bender, 33, Marion

Michael Collins, 41, Marion

Meghan Landon, 34, Marion

Destiny Pyles, 23, Marion

Timothy Reed, 36, Marion

Alisha Taylor, 24, Marion



Charged in six separate indictments with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

distribution of a controlled substance are:

Otis Oliver, 32, Marion

Darrius Kevin Karl Young-Owens, 26, Marion

Anthony Robinson, 32, Marion

James Glass, 36,

Curtis Thomas, 33

Johnny Thomas, 34

According to the indictments, from October 2015 to January 2019, the 46 suspects above are accused

of operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of cocaine, crack

cocaine, heroin and fentanyl throughout the Marion area via suppliers in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois

and elsewhere.

Law enforcement officials say the suspects used multiple cellular devices and code words to

conceal their activity.

In some instances, the indictments states that members of the drug trafficking organization used firearms in the conduct of their drug trafficking activity.

The investigation is ongoing.