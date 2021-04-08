COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— Governor Mike DeWine hosted the 41st Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration virtually Thursday afternoon.

The memorial event included a recorded Q&A with Sgt. Robert Coyne, a 94-year-old World War II veteran from Newark, helped liberate a concentration camp and work camp prisoners in Germany while serving in the Army in 1945.

The commemoration, presented by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Jewish Communities, coincided with national Days of Remembrance — Yom Hashoah — a remembrance of those lost to Nazi crimes against humanity between 1933 and 1945.

Also scheduled to speak during the hour-long event was Stephen Smith, the Finci-Viterbi endowed executive director of the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting taped interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust; House Speaker Robert Cupp; and Senate President Matt Huffman.

The event featured a virtual tour of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati by the center’s Executive Director Sarah Weiss and Holocaust survivor Dr. Al Miller of Butler County.