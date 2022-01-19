NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old man was arrested in Scioto County on Wednesday after a drug raid within a quarter-mile of a school and church.

According to police, Bernard Truett was arrested at a house on Oak Street after the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crime Task Force conducted a raid early Wednesday.

The task force found crack cocaine, fentanyl, weapons, and other criminal tools at the address. Truett was charged with multiple third and fourth degree felonies and one fifth degree felony, Possession of Criminal Tools.

Truett will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday with his case being forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.