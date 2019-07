DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Approximately 4,231 customers in the Dublin area were without power for a number of hours Saturday.

According to AEP’s outage map, the outage was centered in the Murifield Road/Brand Road/Coffman Road area just northwest of Dublin.

According to an AEP spokeswoman, the outage was related to the underground power lines that supply energy to the area.

Power was restored by 10:25 p.m.