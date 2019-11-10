40 Ford Oval Honor recipients recognized at Veterans Day Brunch

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 40 previous Ford Oval of Honor recipients will be recognized on Sunday at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum during The Ford Oval of Honor Veterans Day Brunch.

The is the second year previous Ford Oval of Honor recipients have been recognized at National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Veterans Day.

“This is the perfect occasion to recognize and honor those who have served us and those who continue to serve us through their continued selfless deeds. This will be the gathering spot in the Midwest where it will be possible to meet veterans from World War II who experienced the Invasion of Normandy on D-Day, veterans who experienced the bitter cold of the Korean conflict, POWs who suffered the torment of captivity at the Hanoi Hilton during Vietnam, and those who have continued to serve and protect our country during the Global War on Terror,” FDAF Chairman Bobby Dawes said

A special presentation to executive Director Pete Mackenzie of Honor Flight Columbus will also occur during the brunch shortly after the program begins at 11:30 a.m.

US Army Retired Lt. General Michael Ferriter, who serves as president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, will be the keynote speaker during the Veterans Day salute.

A tour of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum will follow for all attendees.

The Ford Oval of Honor program was created by Ford Dealers in 2011 to honor deserving veterans.

Thirty-five Ford Oval of Honor recognition events have taken place since inception.

The mission statement of the Ford Oval of Honor program is to recognize common individuals who walk and live among us who have demonstrated an “uncommon” commitment to defend the cause of freedom in service to our country.

Ford Dealers created this program so that our veterans and their families know that their sacrifice is appreciated.