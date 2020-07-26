4-year-old dies after being pulled from northeast Columbus pond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a child died after being pulled from a northeast Columbus pond.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:30 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Mallards Landing on the report of a child in a pond.

Police say a neighbor saw the child in the pond and pulled the 4-year-old boy from the water.

Medics transported the child to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.