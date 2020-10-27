4 suspects wanted for armed robbery at AT&T Store on E. Broad St.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On October 27 at approximately 1:40 p.m., four suspects entered the AT&T Store located at 6598 E. Broad St.

The suspects displayed firearms and demanded cash and phones from the employees. The employees complied with the demands and the suspects left in an unknown direction.

The suspects were all described as male, Black, 5’8″ to 6’2″, 145 to 165 pounds, and 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665, or to remain anonymous, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).