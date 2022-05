WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld from Lakota East High School committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.

Siereveld chose the Buckeyes over Alabama and Notre Dame. He’s the third in-state offensive lineman to commit to OSU for the class of 2023.

The 6’5″ 315-pound interior lineman is the No. 8 ranked player in Ohio for 2023, per 247 Sports.