4 meat replacements during shortages and price hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As grocery stores are working to replenish the meat aisles some families are having to get creative. NBC4 spoke with a registered dietitian with Ohio Health about 4 meat substitutes which are both satisfying and cost-efficient. “Just make sure you are getting some sort of protein with every single meal,”

Registered Dietitian Priya Patel said it’s an important reminder for anyone going meatless. “A lot of people think when you are going a meatless route it doesn’t really include protein because when you think of protein you think of chicken you think of steak you think of eggs you think of pork but protein is in a lot of meat substitutes.”

With a potential shortage and price hike on the horizon we set out for a substitute solution. Meatless Mondays are about to meet Tofu Tuesdays. Tofu is versatile and can be flavored any way you like.

Another substitute is Tempe. It’s similar to tofu with a different texture.

Jack fruit has been growing in popularity and mimics pulled pork. You’ve likely seen it in a produce section and wondered what it was. You can either buy it fresh or, more commonly, in a can.

Beans are also a great substitute for meat because they’re a good source of protein and fiber.

Remember, even if your diet is meatless it doesn’t mean it’s healthier.

“When you are following a vegetarian diet you can still eat junk food. You can still eat potato chips you can still eat dips and stuff like that but you still gotta be mindful of what kind of substitutes are you picking.” Patel said you don’t just want protein, you need iron as well.

Luckily, vegetables are full of the good stuff including cauliflower which is growing in popularity. You can make a buffalo cauliflower sandwich, tacos, or pizza crust. In a world where things are constantly changing now may be the time to try something new.

“What I would suggest doing is, if you haven’t tried anything, try it out. It’s okay to fail. I’ve failed many times I’m sure Bobby Flay has failed too. You learn from that and move forward.”

Patel said an easy recipe for pulled jack fruit just takes a few minutes. You buy cans of jack fruit, rinse, drain, dry out, put on BBQ seasoning, saute, add BBQ sauce, add water and let simmer until desired.

For more recipes, Patel suggests skinnytaste.com and minimalistbaker.com