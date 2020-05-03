Closings and Delays
4 injured in shooting at east Columbus party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after four people where injured at a party, Sunday around midnight.

Columbus Police responded to a call at the 300 block of S. Ashburton Road, where an unknown suspect began shooting party attendees.

Four victims were struck causing minor injuries according to police reports.

Police weren’t able to identify the suspect and are still investigating the origin of the shots state officials.

Police ask, anyone with information to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt #2341 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

