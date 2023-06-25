COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. held their annual ‘Tank Day,’ a celebration to honor the life of the 23-year-old Columbus man killed in December 2020 by a former Franklin County deputy.

“It’s a wonderful event and I’m so glad we had a great turnout, but I would much prefer for Casey to be here with his family today,” said Laquisa Richardson who organized the celebration.

Jason Meade faces two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide after he shot and Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020. He has previously pleaded not guilty, saying that Goodson had pointed a gun at him before the deputy shot and killed him. Meade did not have a body camera on at the time of the shooting, according to his defense attorney.

“Had Jason Meade not followed Casey home and not took his life, we wouldn’t be here,” Richardson said. “Tank would be with his family.”

Jurors will initially appear to prepare on Oct. 27, while the murder trial for Meade will begin on Oct. 30.

“It’s just a special day to celebrate Casey’s life and legacy, and everything that he was,” Casey’s mother Tamela Payne said. “Of course, it’s been a journey and a fight, but the community has stood with us and fought. And they never gave up just like we never gave up. So, it’s just my way of giving back.”