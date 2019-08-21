39-year-old man killed in head-on motorcycle crash

A 39-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle in Mifflin Twp.

Jeremy Hamilton, of Columbus, died just after 10:30 when the motorcycle he was driving northbound Westerville Road near Ferris Road crossed into the southbound lane and struck head-on a 17-year-old driver in a vehicle traveling southbound on Westerville Road, according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene, Baldwin said.

The teen driver was treated for minor injuries.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, Baldwin said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Baldwin.