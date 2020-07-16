35,000 new unemployment claims reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 35,000 new unemployment claims were made in Ohio last week, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending July 11, 35,422 initial jobless claims were made. This is 238,793 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 429,638 continued jobless claims last week, which were 346,664 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJFS.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 17 weeks (1,499,712) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

ODJFS says it has distributed more than $5.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 747,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94% of the more than 1 million applications it has received.

The agency says it has also made more than $4.1 billion in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 449,000 claimants. Those benefits are scheduled to expire July 25.