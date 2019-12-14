34-year-old man in critical condition after hit-skip crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Columbus man is in critical condition after a hit-skip crash late Friday night involving a white SUV in Prairie Township.

The crash occurred just before 11:45 p.m. when an unknown white SUV going eastbound on W. Broad Street at South Murray Hill Road struck Matthew J. White, a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

The white SUV fled the scene driving eastbound on West Broad Street without stopping, Baldwin said.

The pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The white SUV will have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office radio room at 614-525-6113.

The crash remains under investigation.