33-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Reynoldsburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH)  — A 33-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle in Reynoldsburg.

Jeremy J. Quinn, of Columbus, was killed after he struck the back of a vehicle driven by Pamela R. Stroud, of Reynoldsburg, while riding his motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 40 at about 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Quinn’s motorcycle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and came to rest out of the traffic way, officials said.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Stroud’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and came to a rest against a fence.

Stroud had three passengers inside her vehicle but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools