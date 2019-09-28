33-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man died early Saturday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle in Reynoldsburg.

Jeremy J. Quinn, of Columbus, was killed after he struck the back of a vehicle driven by Pamela R. Stroud, of Reynoldsburg, while riding his motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 40 at about 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Quinn’s motorcycle traveled off of the left side of the roadway and came to rest out of the traffic way, officials said.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Stroud’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and came to a rest against a fence.

Stroud had three passengers inside her vehicle but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.