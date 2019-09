REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — A fire in Reynoldsburg left 32 people homeless Saturday after it ripped through an apartment and spread to adjoining units.

The blaze at 530 Postwoods Drive became fully engaged at about 6 p.m. and spread into the next apartment, said Truro Township’s Battalion Chief Allen Deaver.

The Red Cross and the property manager of the building are both helping people find beds for the night.

Despite its severity, no one was hurt in the fire.