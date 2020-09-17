COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday released new data showing the spread of COVID-19 throughout schools.

A new section of coronavirus.ohio.gov allows people to view COVID-19 cases in every school district and county in the state. Numbers will be updated every Thursday.

Cases are reported to schools by staff or parents and guardians. Schools then report cases to their local health department, which then reports to ODH. The numbers released include only cases among students and staff engaged in “on-site instruction, activities or support services.”

While announcing the new dashboard in his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine stressed that outbreaks at schools do not necessarily point to wrongdoing from the district or building. Instead, he said schools will tend to reflect the virus’s spread in the outside community.

By analyzing the full dataset, NBC4 found that 319 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio schools, whether the school or district be public, private or other. 197 of those cases are among students and 122 are among staff.

Marysville Schools (Union County) leads the state with 15 cases, followed by Mason (Warren County) (11) and two districts tied at nine, Carrollton (Carroll County) and Olentangy (Delaware Co.).

158 districts or non-public buildings have reported cases so far, the vast majority with just a few or less. Below is a full list of school cases in Ohio as of Thursday:

Most Ohio school districts opened – whether online or in person – in late August, while some waited until around Labor Day.

Dr. Patty Manning from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said during the governor’s briefing that this data will help the state track trends over time. She added that older, more social kids are more likely to get COVID-19 and that older kids also have a higher risk of complications from the disease.

Manning also said only 1 percent of children who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic.